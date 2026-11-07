Thiruvananthapuram Theft: Man Held For Series Of House Break-Ins! Read On

Thiruvananthapuram: Locals were completely shocked when they found out who was behind the massive thefts of over 100 sovereigns of gold and lakhs of rupees from around 30 houses. The Naruvamoodu police have arrested 27-year-old Nishanth, a Maranalloor native whom everyone thought was just a decent, hardworking guy. He actually worked as a loading worker at the Russelpuram Bevco outlet and even ran a dairy farm at his house.

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The police said that although Nishanth is a prime accused in several cases across Aryancode, Kattakkada, Malayinkeezhu, and Balaramapuram stations, this is his very first arrest. He finally got caught during the investigation of a house break-in at Plavarathala in Govindamangalam, Valiyarethala. During questioning, the cops noted that he quickly confessed to all the other robberies as well.

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He used all the stolen money to buy cars and luxury bikes. On top of that, he spent lakhs of rupees buying lottery tickets. According to the police, his style was quite simple: he would roam around on his luxury bikes to scout targeted houses, and then use an iron crowbar to break open the back doors. He carried out these thefts casually, without caring whether it was day or night.