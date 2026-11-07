Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
India's fuel consumption rises in October
Meanwhile, India's fuel consumption recorded a significant increase in October, reaching its highest level since March. According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Oil Ministry, overall oil consumption climbed approximately 10% to 20.49 million metric tonnes in October, compared with 18.71 million metric tonnes in September. Consumption was also 2.7% higher than the corresponding period last year.
Diesel consumption registered a particularly sharp increase, rising 19% compared with September and 12% year-on-year. Gasoline sales also recorded a 3.5% annual increase. In contrast, LPG consumption declined by around 1% month-on-month to 2.52 million metric tonnes, marking a 12.3% drop compared with the previous year.
Crude oil prices remain volatile amid Middle East tensions
International crude oil prices edged higher on Friday amid concerns over a possible escalation of US military action against Iran. US President Donald Trump indicated that he would soon decide whether to pursue a peace agreement with Tehran or launch further military strikes.
Brent crude futures for January delivery settled at $98.32 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed at $90.83 per barrel.
Despite Friday's gains, both benchmarks were heading towards substantial weekly losses, with Brent on track for a nearly 17% decline and WTI facing an approximately 13% drop.
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