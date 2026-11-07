Palestine Urges Urgent International Action To Avert Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (NNN-WAFA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday called on the international community, the United Nations and its specialised agencies, and international humanitarian and relief organisations to take immediate, coordinated action to save lives in the Gaza Strip and address the worsening humanitarian and environmental crisis as winter sets in.

Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported that the ministry warned that the unfolding crisis could develop into an even greater catastrophe, claiming more lives, particularly among children, older people and patients.

The ministry said the continued Israeli genocide and aggression against Gaza had exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and prevented early recovery efforts. The first rainfall in recent hours had exposed the dire conditions facing Palestinians forcibly displaced across the territory.

It is estimated that nearly two million Palestinians were living in approximately 270,000 tents and displacement sites across Gaza's governorates. Between 60 per cent and 85 per cent of the tents are worn out and unfit for use after nearly three years of genocide and continued forced displacement.

More than 400,000 displaced Palestinians are living in particularly high-risk areas vulnerable to flooding and rainwater accumulation or located near the coastline, the ministry added.

It warned that infrastructure destruction, particularly sewage networks and rainwater drainage systems, was further intensifying the risks. Children, older people and patients also lack winter clothing, blankets, mattresses and safe heating, while electricity outages and fuel shortages leave them exposed to life-threatening cold and rainfall.

The ministry stressed that international efforts must move beyond issuing humanitarian appeals to immediately implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 2720 and 2803, and taking concrete measures to address Israeli violations.

It called for immediate pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to open all border crossings and ensure the unrestricted and uninterrupted entry of humanitarian assistance in quantities proportionate to the enormous needs of Gaza's population, with access guaranteed to all areas of the territory.

The ministry also called for the urgent entry of fuel and equipment needed to operate water and sewage pumps, remove accumulated rainwater and wastewater, and carry out emergency interventions to protect displacement camps and shelters from flooding.

It urged the international community to provide winter shelter necessities, including temporary housing, tents resistant to rain and wind, plastic sheeting, waterproofing and thermal insulation materials, and equipment to repair damaged and structurally unsafe homes.

It also called for the delivery of winter clothing, blankets, mattresses, and safe heating supplies, particularly for children, infants, older people, and patients, to prevent deaths caused by extreme cold.

The ministry also urged an emergency health and preventive response, including medicines, medical supplies, clean water, and sterilisation materials, alongside strengthened healthcare services and measures to combat diseases and epidemics linked to water contamination and deteriorating environmental conditions.

--NNN-WAFA