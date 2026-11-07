Heavy Rain Forecast In 7 TN Districts Weather Office Warns Of Strong Winds

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as an atmospheric circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast continues to influence weather conditions across the state.

According to the weather department, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall during the day.

The prevailing atmospheric system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Cauvery delta and southern coastal districts.

Moderate rainfall has also been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Similarly, Sivaganga, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Madurai districts are expected to receive moderate showers.

The weather department has also predicted moderate rainfall in Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may experience isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather system is expected to remain active on Monday, with heavy rainfall forecast for seven districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

Moderate rainfall is also expected on Monday in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni and Thoothukudi districts.

The forecast indicates that the Cauvery delta region could experience two consecutive days of significant rainfall, with agricultural areas likely to be particularly affected.

The continuing rainfall is significant for the delta districts, where extensive paddy cultivation depends on seasonal water availability.

While adequate rainfall could benefit agricultural operations, prolonged heavy showers may create difficulties in low-lying agricultural fields. The weather conditions could also affect normal movement in coastal and interior districts if intense rainfall occurs within a short period.

The atmospheric circulation over the Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast remains the principal weather feature influencing the present rainfall pattern.

The latest forecast suggests that rainfall activity will extend across northern, central and southern Tamil Nadu, although its intensity is expected to vary considerably between districts. The weather department's outlook indicates that the heaviest showers will remain concentrated in the delta and southern districts over the next two days.