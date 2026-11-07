New York, Toronto Recognise Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 8 (IANS) New York state and Toronto have formally recognised Diwali on November 8, honouring South Asian communities as US and Canadian leaders marked the festival with greetings and community celebrations.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed her proclamation on October 26, designating November 8 as Diwali -“The Festival of Lights”. India's consulate in New York shared a photograph of the proclamation on Saturday and thanked her for recognising Indian Americans' contributions.

The proclamation calls Diwali“a deeply meaningful annual observance” celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists worldwide. It honours the“leadership and civic contributions” of New York's celebrating communities, including South Asian and Indo-Caribbean residents.

In Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow proclaimed November 8“Diwali Day” on behalf of the city council. The declaration recognises the“longstanding cultural, social, economic and civic contributions of South Asian communities in Toronto” as part of the city's motto,“Diversity Our Strength”.

Toronto also designated November as Hindu Heritage Month.

In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas with Hindu and Sikh communities in Calgary on Saturday.

“What a great afternoon celebrating these festivals of light, freedom and hope with so many friends from Alberta's Hindu and Sikh communities,” she wrote on X, thanking the Hindu Society of Calgary and Dashmesh Culture Centre Calgary.

Shafqat Ali, president of Canada's Treasury Board and a Brampton MP, posted on Saturday about visiting Hindu Sabha Temple with Foreign Minister Anita Anand. He did not specify when the visit took place.

“This beautiful celebration reflects the enduring values of light, hope, unity, and the triumph of good over evil,” Ali wrote, thanking the temple for bringing the community together.

Anand had celebrated Diwali on Parliament Hill on October 28 with colleague Gary Anandasangaree. Her message recalled family celebrations and the experience of seeing those traditions embraced in public life.

“From small-town Nova Scotia to the heart of Canada's democracy, seeing the traditions I grew up with celebrated here is especially touching,” she wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stressed charitable giving in an October 24 post about attending the Trillium Diwali Gala the previous evening in support of Trillium Health Partners.

“Diwali reminds us of the importance of giving back to our communities,” Ford wrote, thanking participants for supporting healthcare across Ontario.

In the United States, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro greeted Hindu, Jain and Sikh residents celebrating Diwali, Tihar and Bandi Chhor Divas in a Friday post.

“This celebration is a time of unity, compassion, and acceptance,” he wrote.“Lori and I wish everyone taking part a joyous Festival of Lights.”

Congressman Frank Pallone of New Jersey emphasised his ties to Hindu constituents.

“I'm proud to stand with and celebrate alongside the robust Hindu community here in New Jersey,” he wrote.

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin sent greetings to people celebrating in her state and across the country.

“May the festival of lights bring peace, hope, and happiness,” she wrote on Friday.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein's proclamation designated November 8 as Diwali and October as Hindu Heritage Month. Signed on September 25, it recognises Indian Americans' contributions to the state's economy, history and culture.

The proclamation says the state's“vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the state of North Carolina by enriching the lives of its people”.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said in a Friday post that he had proclaimed November 8 as Diwali. He also described a celebration held that week in the Legislative Building with the Indian consulate and state Senator Manka Dhingra.

“To everyone starting their celebration of Diwali today, I hope you have a wonderful festival,” he wrote.

Mayor Patsy Cudaback of Monroe, Washington, also proclaimed November 8 as Diwali - The Festival of Lights Day, encouraging residents to recognise the“cultural richness, community contributions, and enduring values” of the festival.

In Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown shared a more personal moment on Saturday, posting about shopping for Diwali sweets at India Taste on Ray Lawson Boulevard.

“My friend Ranjit Singh always puts on an incredible Diwali display,” he wrote.

In an October 28 safety notice, Calgary combined festival greetings with a reminder about fireworks restrictions.

“Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating across Calgary,” said Glenn Baxter, fire marshal with the Calgary Fire Department.

The city reminded residents that personal fireworks are prohibited and encouraged them to light diyas safely, decorate with festive lights and attend community celebrations.

Diwali is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhist communities, with traditions and religious meanings varying among them. Lighting lamps, sharing sweets and gathering with family and friends are familiar features of the celebrations.