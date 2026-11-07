'Ramayana' Makers Warn Of Legal Action Over 'Unauthorised' Recording Of Ranbir Kapoor & Yash Starrer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) As Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer 'Ramayana' continues to perform well at the box office, the makers have issued a stern warning against those found recording the film in cinema halls and then sharing it online.

They took to their official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and said that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

"It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of“Namit Malhotra's Ramayana” is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms (sic)," they wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Stating the recent order by the Bombay High Court, the makers added that the offenders will face 'criminal, civil and contempt' proceedings that too without any further notice.

"The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court," the statement further read.

They also advised all to delete any such content already posted on social media.

"All persons are strictly directed to refrain from recording, posting or sharing any such content and to delete anything already posted. Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings, without further notice. All rights reserved", concluded the post.

Released on November 5, 'Ramayana: Part 1' features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey, Indira Krishna, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also seen in crucial roles in the drama.

-IANS

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