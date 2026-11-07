Diwali 2023: India Celebrates The Festival Of Lights With Great Fervour

Diwali Celebrations Across India

The Diwali celebrations across the country highlighted India's rich cultural tapestry, united in the shared spirit of light, hope, and new beginnings. The streets are adorned with colourful lights and lanterns, creating a mesmerising ambience.

The famous Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple in Chhatarpur saw a steady stream of devotees offering early morning prayers on the auspicious occassion of Diwali. Chief Priest at the Chhatarpur temple, Harimohan Jha described Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth and righteousness over unrighteousness, marking the establishment of dharma. He offered prayers for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all devotees residing in India and abroad, invoking the complete blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Mahalakshmi upon everyone. "Heartfelt wishes from Shree Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, to all of them. May their lives be happy and peaceful. May they attain happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Lord Ganesha and the Supreme Mother Goddess, Mahalakshmi, shower their complete blessings upon everyone," he said.

Festive Atmosphere in the National Capital

The Akshardham Temple in the national capital has been adorned with decorative lights, presenting a spectacular sight for devotees. Red Fort has also been illuminated, adding to the festive spirit and creating a vibrant atmosphere as the national capital celebrates the Festival of Lights. Moreover, the Delhi-Gurugram border is decked up and lit with lights.

Celebrations Nationwide

In Puri, Odisha, thousands of devotees gathered at the Shree Jagannath Temple during the early morning hours to witness the sacred Mangal Aarti. Meanwhile, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the festival was marked by extraordinary enthusiasm and traditional fervour as people burst firecrackers with family and friends.

The Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal, has been adorned with a cascading display of lights amid the celebrations of Kali Puja and Diwali. The Municipal Corporation has made special lighting arrangements across the city as part of Diwali celebrations in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. In Ayodhya, a large number of devotees gathered at Saryu Ghat to take a holy dip in the Saryu River and offer prayers following the Maha Aarti on the occasion of Diwali.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, he wrote,“Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country.”

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. (ANI)

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