Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Pleasant Conditions Continue Through Diwali 2026? Check Forecast

WB Weather Update

The whole of Bengal is gearing up to celebrate the festivals of Kali Puja and Diwali. Right before the festivities begin, the Alipore Weather Office (IMD) has shared some comforting news for the people of the state. Having overcome the impact of the recent depression and cyclone, Bengal's weather is starting to return to normal. For the festive season, there is good news for now. After Kali Puja, the temperature will slowly decrease. However, a few districts in South Bengal might see some rain after the Kali Puja celebrations.

Across various districts, skies will be partly cloudy in some places and completely clear in others. While mornings will be sunny, the evenings will offer pleasant weather. As a result, the weather office hopes that Diwali will go off without a hitch. The western districts might even feel a slight hint of winter. Outside the state, cyclonic circulations are present over Assam, Haryana, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka, with an active cyclonic situation near the Tamil Nadu coast.

Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is possible on Monday and Tuesday. According to the weather office, temperatures in North Bengal are likely to drop by two to four degrees Celsius over the weekend. During the festival days, the weather is expected to remain favorable. For Bhoot Chaturdashi, Kali Puja, and Diwali, there are currently no fears of rain.

Sources from the Alipore Weather Office indicate that North Bengal will also experience mainly dry weather from Wednesday through Sunday. On Sunday, temperatures in the state and Kolkata could fall by two to four degrees Celsius. On this day, there is no possibility of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Nadia districts. While other districts might see partly cloudy skies, the chances of rain are very low.