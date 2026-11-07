Chinmayi Sripaada Learned 'Judi Jodi' From 'Ramayana' Just An Hour Before Performing It Live

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently performed the 'Judi Jodi' track from 'Ramayana: Part 1' during the audio launch event for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial in Chennai.

Amidst a lot of comparisons between Chinmayi Sripaada's live rendition and Shreya Ghoshal's studio-performed Hindi version of the track, the former has now revealed that she had learned the ''Judi Jodi' song only an hour before performing live on stage.

The singer tweeted,“I did learn this with probably an hour or so to give before going on stage and I am glad I had the opportunity. It is nice to be challenged instead of getting into comfort zones of having hours to know a song enough to play with the words, the tune. Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? (sic)”

Chinmayi Sripaada shared that she is hyper critical of her singing and also perhaps the worst cursing critic of herself.

"That voice plays in my head whilst I am singing. Perhaps it is my mother's voice that rarely if never, praised me because she wanted to keep me grounded," she went on to add.

She further mentioned that she suffers from a massive imposter syndrome and that is something she believes might never change.

"Maybe that's necessary for who I am as a singer, maybe not. I'll never know," she added.

Chinmayi Sripaada added that even after 25 years of being a professional singer, she is no more confident than when she started.

“Improvisations, to me, needs time to become friends with the song. Maybe next time I would sing it differently maybe I wont. But all that I know- I love singing. And thats all that matters,” concluded the post.

-IANS

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