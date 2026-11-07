'Dedicated His Entire Life To Public Service': CM Yogi, Rekha Gupta Extend Birthday Wishes To LK Advani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, praising his lifelong contribution to public service, dedication to the nation and role in the party's growth.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi wished the veteran BJP leader good health and a long life, describing him as a senior member of the BJP family who had dedicated his entire life to public service and the national interest.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, a senior member of the BJP family who has dedicated his entire life to public service and the national interest, former Deputy Prime Minister and recipient of the 'Bharat Ratna',” CM Yogi posted on X.

“His inspiring personality and long public life have always been a source of inspiration for countless workers,” he added.

CM Yogi further invoked Lord Shri Ram while praying for the BJP veteran's well-being.

“May Lord Shri Ram bless you with excellent health and a long life-this is my prayer.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended warm birthday greetings to Advani, describing him as a towering figure in Indian politics, a guide and a revered senior leader of the BJP.

Taking to X, CM Gupta praised his lifelong commitment to putting the nation first, ideological integrity and dedication to the organisation.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the towering figure of Indian politics, our guide, senior BJP leader and revered Bharat Ratna recipient, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji,” she wrote.

“Respected Advani ji's entire life is an unparalleled example of putting the nation first, ideological integrity and dedication to the organization,” the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Recalling Advani's contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Gupta said his historic role in taking the movement to the people gave a powerful voice to the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram.

“His historic role in taking the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement to the people gave a powerful voice to the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram. The construction of the magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the historic fulfillment of that long struggle and resolve, and Advani ji's name will always be mentioned with respect among its principal leaders,” she posted.

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his good health and a long life. May we all continue to receive his affection, blessings and guidance,” she added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes to the veteran BJP leader in a post written in Hindi on X.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, our source of inspiration and revered Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji has completed 99 years and is entering his 100th year today. I pray to God for his good health, long life and a happy and blessed life. I wish that we continue to receive his guidance in the same way,” Gadkari wrote.

Advani, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, has played a significant role in Indian politics and the party's development over several decades. He served as Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 and was conferred the country's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2024.