Diwali 2026: Date, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Samagri You Need To Know!

Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, with devotees across India preparing to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Also known as Deepavali, the festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Here is everything you need to know about Diwali 2026, including the Lakshmi Puja muhurat, rituals and samagri.

Diwali 2026 Date and Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

Diwali falls on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon day of the Hindu lunar calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat in New Delhi is from 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm on November 8, lasting one hour and 56 minutes. The Pradosh Kaal will be observed from 5:31 pm to 8:09 pm.

City-wise Lakshmi Puja timings include:



Mumbai: 6:27 pm to 8:27 pm

Kolkata: 5:20 pm to 7:18 pm

Bengaluru: 6:17 pm to 8:20 pm

Pune: 6:24 pm to 8:24 pm Chennai: 6:07 pm to 8:09 pm

Timings are local to each city.

Diwali 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees traditionally begin by cleaning their homes and decorating entrances with rangoli and diyas. During the evening, a clean space is prepared for the puja, and idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a decorated chowki.

The ritual generally begins with prayers to Lord Ganesha, followed by Lakshmi Puja. Devotees offer flowers, sweets, fruits and incense, recite prayers and perform aarti. Diyas are subsequently lit around homes to welcome prosperity and positivity.

Diwali 2026 Puja Samagri

The essential items for Lakshmi Puja include:



Idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

Chowki and red cloth

Kalash, roli, akshat and turmeric

Flowers, garlands and betel leaves

Diya, ghee, cotton wicks and incense sticks Camphor, sweets, fruits and coconut

Kheel, batashe and puja thali

Devotees can prepare these essentials beforehand to ensure a smooth and meaningful Diwali celebration.