Anand Expresses Her Position On Abduction Of Children And Russian Strikes On Civilians To Lavrov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand made the statement in Ottawa, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Anand said that she had sat across from Sergey Lavrov during the G20 meeting in Atlanta the previous week. She stressed that she would not invite him to any Canadian conference or any conference hosted by Canada. However, since he had been invited to the G20, she had taken the opportunity to openly condemn Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

She added that she had also drawn the Russian foreign minister's attention to what she described as utterly irresponsible actions, including the abduction of Ukrainian children, strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and repeated attacks on civilians.

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According to Anand, she had also discussed with India's foreign minister the possibility of establishing a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

She noted that the discussion had focused on linking the proposed truce to a ceasefire on attacks against energy infrastructure, including nuclear facilities.

As Ukrinform previously reported, next year's annual G20 summit will be held in Manchester in November. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be invited.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia's participation in G20 events is important for maintaining dialogue aimed at finding ways to end the war against Ukraine.

Photo: Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press