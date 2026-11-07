Magnitude 5.7 Quake Strikes Central Japan, Leaving At Least 20 Injured

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 8 (NNN-Kyodo) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck central Japan early Sunday, injuring at least 20 people in Aichi Prefecture, Kyodo News reported, citing authorities.

The 1.04 am tremor originated in western Shizuoka Prefecture at a depth of about 40 kilometres and registered upper 5.0 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

An intensity of lower 5 was recorded in parts of Aichi, Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

The government set up a liaison office to respond to the quake.

The agency said the quake posed no tsunami risk.

It was reported that the earthquake was felt in several neighbouring prefectures, including Gifu, Nagano and Yamanashi.

In Aichi Prefecture, the fire department reported that two people in Toyota City were likely injured following the tremor.

Authorities urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant for further seismic activity, warning that aftershocks could occur in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tohoku Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Iwate were disrupted, and operators later reported the resumption of services.

Japan is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area characterised by frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

--NNN-KYODO