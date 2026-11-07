El-Sayed Launches 'Habibi PAC' After US Senate Victory

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has launched a political action committee named“Habibi PAC” days after winning his Senate race, signalling plans to remain influential in Democratic politics beyond his election campaign, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing The Hill on Saturday.

Federal Election Commission filings show that the Michigan Democrat established the leadership PAC (political action committee), which is separate from his campaign and is designed to raise funds for political allies.

The name draws on the Arabic word“Habibi,” meaning“my beloved,” which became a familiar expression during El-Sayed's campaign and among his supporters.

El-Sayed also used the term to address US Vice President JD Vance during his victory speech, saying:“JD, habibi,” before pointing out the irony that Vance would be constitutionally required to swear him in to office in January.

El-Sayed, who campaigned openly on his Muslim identity, faced repeated attacks over his religion.

The Democrat won by a wide margin in Michigan, a politically significant swing state that could play an important role in the 2028 presidential election.

--NNN-ANADOLU