BJP To Celebrate LK Advani's 100Th Birth Anniversary With Special Event At Party Headquarters Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a special programme at its Central Office on Sunday to mark the 100th birthday of veteran party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani.

The programme, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, along with several other senior party leaders.

“Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji's 100th birth anniversary and the occasion of Diwali Pavan Diwas. Venue: BJP Central Office, New Delhi,” BJP announced on its official X handle.

The event will commemorate Advani's inspirational life, his dedication to the nation, his contribution to the party organisation and his long journey in public service.

According to the programme details shared by the party, the celebrations will begin at 10 a.m. with a puja and havan. This will be followed by a special 20-minute video presentation highlighting significant moments from Advani's life and excerpts from some of his prominent speeches.

Pratibha Advani and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the gathering and share their thoughts on the veteran leader's life and legacy.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will then address the programme, recalling Advani's contributions to the nation and the party and highlighting his role in shaping the organisation over several decades.

In its statement, the BJP said the party has always respected the contributions, ideas and dedicated service of its senior leaders, guiding figures and distinguished personalities.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani is one of the most prominent leaders in the history of the BJP. He played a key role in the party's growth from a relatively small political force into a major national political organisation.

Advani served as the BJP president on multiple occasions and was instrumental in strengthening the party's organisational base across the country. His nationwide Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 became a significant turning point in Indian politics and helped expand the BJP's political reach.

He served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under the government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also held several important portfolios, including Home Affairs, during his political career.

In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2024. He was previously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Advani remains a senior figure in the BJP and a key part of the party's political history.