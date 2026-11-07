PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings To The Nation With Warm Wishes

PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, he wrote,“Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country.”

On Saturday, in a post on X, the Prime Minister extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans. He wrote, "Have a great Diwali!"

PM Modi on the Significance of Diwali

Sharing a video message, the Prime Minister said the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali and described the festival as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness.“Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Celebrating Tradition with Jawans

The Prime Minister also spoke about his tradition of celebrating Diwali with jawans, saying he celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm and makes it a routine to spend the occasion among the country's brave soldiers every year.“Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he said.

Meeting with Vice President

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“Met Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings. The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. (ANI)

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