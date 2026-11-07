Abu Dhabi Father Sues Daughter Over Dh10,000 Car, Unpaid Traffic Fines

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A father has lost a court case against his daughter after he claimed giving her an over Dh10,000 car to use, but she refused to transfer it into her name and pay Dh500 in traffic fines. The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court dismissed the case after the daughter swore she never received the vehicle.

The case began with the father asking the Abu Dhabi court to order his daughter to complete the transfer with the Traffic and Licensing Department. In case she refused, he wanted her to return the vehicle. He also asked to retain the right to seek payment for any further fines, fees or penalties linked to its use after she received notice of the case.

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The father told the court that he had handed the car to his daughter to help her and allow her to use it. He also claiming that he had asked her repeatedly to register it in her name, but she had not done so. According to his claim, several traffic violations had accumulated while the vehicle remained registered to him, and she had refused to pay them.

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The daughter disputed her father's account. She denied receiving the car or having it in her possession. She also told the court that she had not been in contact with her father since 2023 and said he had stopped paying her maintenance that year.

Files presented to court contained no evidence establishing that the daughter had received the vehicle. The father therefore asked the court to require her to take a decisive oath on whether she had accepted the car and whether it remained in her possession.

The court agreed to put the oath to her. It explained that a decisive oath can be used to settle a disputed fact when a party lacks evidence to establish a claim. The court described it as a legal recourse that carries risk for the party who requests it: if the other party takes the oath, the dispute is resolved on the matter covered by it.

Before the court, the daughter appeared and swore that she had not received the car from her father and that it was not in her possession.

The court said the father had relied on the oath because the case file did not contain evidence proving his claim. After the daughter took it, the court applied the legal effect of the oath and dismissed the case. It ordered the father to pay the court costs.

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