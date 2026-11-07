Flying To Europe From UAE This Winter? How Free App Can Help With Border Checks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE residents travelling to Europe this winter can use a free mobile app to submit passport and travel details before arriving at selected airports, which may making border checks quicker.

The App which is called 'Travel to Europe', allows eligible non-European Union travellers to register certain information in advance, rather than completing the entire process at immigration counters.

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According to the European Commission's official Travel Europe website, the app allows travellers to submit their passport details, facial images and answers to questions about their visit within 72 hours before crossing a participating European border.

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"Using the app is optional, but it can help you save time and speed up border checks," the EU website states.

The facility is currently available for travellers entering Sweden and Portugal, although the services offered differ between the two countries.

Travel to Europe, an official European Union app supports the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES), which became fully operational earlier this year. The system digitally records arrivals and departures of eligible non-EU travellers, replacing traditional passport stamps.

Which countries support the app?

According to the European Commission's Travel Europe portal, travellers entering Sweden can use the app to submit their passport information, facial image and answers to an entry questionnaire.

In Portugal, the app currently supports the entry questionnaire.

The EU website states that other participating European countries may introduce the application later, although the functions offered could vary.

Travellers heading to France, Germany, Italy or Switzerland should therefore not assume the facility is available at their arrival airport.

Who can use it?

The European Commission's website says the application is designed for non-EU nationals who are subject to EES registration and hold biometric passports.

This includes eligible UAE residents travelling to Europe for short stays, depending on their nationality and immigration status.

The app is free and optional. Travellers who do not use it can continue through the regular border-check procedures.

How does the app work?

According to the EU's instructions, travellers must first download the Travel to Europe app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

They can then create a journey by selecting a participating country, the border crossing point and their expected arrival time.

Depending on the destination, users may be asked to scan their biometric passport, take a selfie and answer questions about their travel plans.

They can also add accompanying travellers before submitting the information.

The journey can be submitted no earlier than 72 hours before travel. After receiving confirmation, passengers must still follow border officials' instructions upon arrival.

Can it replace a Schengen visa?

No. The application does not change visa requirements, and UAE residents who need a Schengen visa based on their nationality must still obtain one before travelling.

The EU also makes clear that submitting information through the app does not guarantee entry, as immigration authorities continue to decide whether travellers meet the required conditions.

Why was the app introduced?

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, developed the application to help reduce the time officials spend registering travellers at border crossings.

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