Indian Women Earn More At Managerial Positions, But Very Few Get To Climb The Corporate Ladder
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The International Labour Organization's Women in Business and Management report reveals a paradoxical story about India's gender pay gap. Men earn nearly a fifth more per hour than women across all employees, placing India among the countries with the widest disparities. Yet among managers, the trend reverses: women earn more than men on average. But there is a catch: women account for just 11.9% of India's managers, one of the lowest shares globally. And getting into management is only part of the challenge.
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