Shilpa Shirodkar Calls Mithun Chakraborty 'Kindest Soul' As She Reunites With Him After 2 Decades

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar called veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty the 'kindest soul' she ever had the opportunity to know as she reunited with him after 2 decades.

Dropping a picture with Mithun on her official Instagram handle, Shilpa revealed that nothing has changed even after so much time. The 'Gopi Kishan' actress added that she would not have been the person she is today if Mithun had not shown his trust in her back then.

Calling the veteran actor her 'absolute favourite', Shilpa wrote on her photo-sharing app, "2 decades later and absolutely nothing has changed! (Red heart emoji) Met Mithun da today and we had the most amazing time catching up on the good old days. I honestly wouldn't be the person I am today without his belief in me back then. (sic)."

"Thank you so much, Dada, for always trusting me and showering me with so much love. You are the kindest soul I've ever known, and you are still exactly the same. You will always, always be my absolute favourite Dada forever! Love you so much my dada!", she added.

It must be noted that Shilpa and Mithun were one of the most popular on-screen pairs back in the 1990s. These two have collaborated in several movies.

In fact, Shilpa even made her Bollywood debut alongside Mithun in 1989 with 'Bhrashtachar (1989)'.

With Rekha, Anupam Kher, and Raza Murad in key roles, the project also saw Rajinikanth in a special appearance.

Shilpa and Mithun later went on to be a part of many other projects such as 'Yodha (1991)', 'Trinetra (1991)', 'Hitler (1998)', and 'Rangbaaz (1996)'.

Work-wise, Shilpa will be a part of the forthcoming web series "Shankara The Revolutionary Man".

Backed by Modi Studios in association with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the drama has been inspired by the life and teachings of the saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

Abhishek Nigam, Rati Pandey, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, and Manoj Joshi will also be part of the core cast of the project.

-IANS

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