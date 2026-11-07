Man City Fell To Nottingham Forest For Third Straight Premier League Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Nottinghamshire, Nov 8 (IANS) Liam Delap scored twice against his former club as Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City 3-1, condemning Enzo Maresca's side to a third straight Premier League defeat.

Having failed to score in their first four home games under Glasner, Forest stunned City by netting twice in the opening 18 minutes, with Jair Cunha and Delap taking advantage of some tentative defending.

The result means City have lost three consecutive Premier League matches and head into the international break six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest started the game superbly and were 1-0 up after just six minutes. With the home fans visibly lifted, another Forest goal soon followed, this time it was former City striker Liam Delap was on the scoresheet after a fine individual run and finish that left Donnarumma with no chance.

City were 2-0 down after 18 minutes and left with a mountain to climb. Enzo Fernandez headed over from close range after Marc Guehi's fine ball into the box, as City went looking to reduce the deficit.

And five minutes before half-time, Erling Haaland rounded the 'keeper but saw his effort cleared off the line by Cunha.

The second half saw City came agonisingly close to equalise when Haaland curled one just wide of the top corner.

But as they pressed forward looking for a second, gaps began to appear in behind, and Delap took full advantage, finishing off a swift counter-attack to make it 3-1 with a powerful strike that went in off the post and condemned City to defeat on the banks of the River Trent.

Man City remain in second spot, but could drop to third depending on Brighton & Hove Albion's result on Sunday.