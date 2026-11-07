'May No Life Be Deprived Of Hope, This Is Festival Of Lights' Pledge To Well-Being Of All: CM Yogi Extends Diwali Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali, highlighting the festival's message of truth, service, harmony, goodwill and universal well-being.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared an elaborate message, invoking Lord Shri Ram and Maa Janaki while wishing happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone.

“Heartfelt congratulations and auspicious wishes to all on Diwali, the sacred festival of the pursuit of truth and the eternal spirit of universal well-being,” CM Yogi posted on X (in Hindi).

Recalling the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya, he said the festival inspires people to follow the path of public welfare through service, harmony and goodwill.

“Illuminated by the sacred memory of Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, arriving in Ayodhya, this great festival inspires us to advance along the path of public welfare through service, harmony and goodwill,” he said.

Emphasising the broader message of the festival, the Chief Minister wished that everyone would have hope, happiness and positivity in their lives.

“May no courtyard remain in darkness, and may no life be deprived of hope-this is the festival of lights' pledge to the well-being of all,” he wrote.

Concluding his message, CM Yogi invoked the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Janaki, wishing that the light of happiness, peace and prosperity would spread everywhere.

“By the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Janaki, may the light of happiness, peace and prosperity spread everywhere,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended Diwali greetings to people across the country. Taking to X, she wished everyone a joyful and blessed celebration.

“Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Deepawali,” CM Gupta posted.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also conveyed his wishes on the occasion, describing Diwali as a grand festival of light and joy.

“Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens for the grand festival of light, Diwali. May this grand festival of light and joy bring a ray of new hope and light into everyone's life. May this festival bring everyone renewed energy, happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy. Happy Diwali!” Gadkari wrote on X.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Kartik Amavasya. The festival holds immense religious and cultural significance and symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

On the occasion, homes, temples and public spaces are decorated and illuminated with diyas, candles and decorative lights. People clean and decorate their houses, exchange gifts and sweets, and celebrate the festival with family and friends.

In the evening, devotees perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace, prosperity and success. The festival is also associated with the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, following his victory over Ravana.

Across the country, Diwali is celebrated with prayers, festive gatherings and the lighting of lamps, spreading a message of hope, togetherness and positivity.