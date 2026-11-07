Police Evacuate 28 Children From Sloviansk And Kramatorsk Communities In One Day
The White Angels police units, together with volunteers, are evacuating residents of the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk communities amid heavy Russian attacks.
"The most important thing is to save the children. In the past 24 hours alone, police evacuated 28 boys and girls, along with their families, from areas under fire. More than 1,400 children remain in settlements where mandatory evacuation has been declared," law enforcement officers said.Read also: General Staff: Ukrainian troops evacuate d 167 civilians from Kherson region during ceasefire
As Ukrinform reported, as of late October, 1,746 children remained in settlements across four territorial communities in the Donetsk region where the mandatory evacuation of families with children was underway.
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