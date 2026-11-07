'We Need UFC Fighters To Defend Us': Donald Trump Says He Offered White House Press Secretary Job To Dana White

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he has offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States to Dana White, the President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Trump, while describing White as a 'violent Fighter and warrior ', also requested the 57-year-old to“please take the job”.

The White House has been without a Press Secretary after Katie Zacharia was fired on October 16, after serving just five days in the role.

What Trump said

In a Truth Social post, Trump also said he has asked White to bring along some UFC fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Did Dana White accept Donald Trump's offer to become White House Press Secretary?⌵

Dana White has not said whether he is seriously considering the position. He confirmed the offer and said he would meet Trump on Monday.

2Why did Trump offer Dana White the White House Press Secretary job?⌵

Trump described White as a“violent Fighter and warrior” and said the country needed people to defend it against what he called the“Lunatic Left.”

3Which UFC fighters did Trump ask Dana White to bring along?⌵

Trump named Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harris.

4Why was the White House Press Secretary position vacant?⌵

The position was vacant after Katie Zacharia was fired on October 16, following five days in the role.

5When is Dana White expected to meet Donald Trump about the Press Secretary offer?⌵

White confirmed that he would meet Trump on Monday. He did not say what they would discuss.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other,” Trump said.

White, who has a decades-long association with Trump, confirmed the development and said that he will meet the US President on Monday.

What White said

The head of the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization didn't make it clear if he was seriously considering the position of becoming the primary spokesperson for the president of the United States.

| Trump unveils UFC Freedom 250 poster, attends UFC 327 with Rubio, Sergio Gor

White, who was in London on Saturday for a boxing event, declined to say what conversations he had with Trump but said,“I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that.

White House shake-up after midterms

The development comes as Trump is making some key changes in the administration, following the massive defeat of the Republican Party in the US midterm elections.

Trump on Friday announced he was replacing his longtime adviser Susie Wile, who was seen as something of a tempering force on the president's impulses, with aide Stephen Miller to serve as the next chief of staff. Miller is known as the architect of the administration's hard-line immigration policies and is among the most determined of Trump's inner circle.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the US Justice Department, was the first to announce her resignation. There are also growing speculations that more resignations or firings could follow in the coming days.

| What happens to JD Vance's chances in 2028 after midterm election results?

This includes Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, who has been on the receiving end of criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike for the war in Iran. There are also reports that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, another Trump confidant, could announce his resignation in the coming days to announce his 2028 US presidential election bid.