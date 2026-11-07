Russia Warns Foreign Troops In Ukraine Will Be Considered Legitimate Targets

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 8 (IANS) Russia will regard any foreign military units deployed in Ukraine as legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, warning that such deployments would further escalate the conflict.

Commenting on the "Koalicja 26.2" military exercises for multinational forces planned for November 9-22 in Ukraine, Zakharova on Saturday accused Western countries of disregarding Russia's security concerns and fueling tensions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Britain and France hope to maintain a foothold in Ukraine through the deployment of multinational forces to confront Russia and inflict a military defeat on the country, she said.

"We reiterate once again that the deployment of foreign military contingents in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable -- whether under the auspices of a so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' or any other grouping," Zakharova said, adding that such military intervention would create additional security threats to Russia.

Zakharova said the planned deployment would deepen the involvement of European NATO members in the conflict.

She said Moscow would achieve the objectives of its special military operation.

Zakharova also noted that the exercises would begin on the eve of the resumption of Russia-US-Ukraine consultations in Abu Dhabi, arguing that this showed European countries had no place at the negotiating table.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the creation of the multinational forces in Ukraine was announced after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Kyiv on August 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, US, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, special envoy Steve Witkoff said Monday. The meeting caps a tumultuous year for Ukraine's peace talks, which stalled after the US and Israel began striking Iran in February and revived only in September, when Witkoff and fellow envoy Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow before traveling to Kyiv for their first visit as negotiators.