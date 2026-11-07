Diwali 2026: NSE And BSE Muhurat Trading Today Check Opening Time And Special Session Schedule

Diwali this year is on Sunday, November 8, which means the domestic stock market will open that day for muhurat trading. The actual Diwali holiday for the exchanges is on Tuesday, November 10, when no trading will take place on BSE or NSE.

On Sunday, the market will be open for a single hour for the muhurat session. This year the timing runs from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Multi Commodity Exchange will operate a special trading session from 2:05 pm to 2:19 pm. The pre-session for muhurat trading will run from 2:05 pm to 2:10 pm. Limit orders will be accepted between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. The order matching and confirmation window is from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm. The period up to 2:20 pm is set aside as buffer time. The muhurat trading session on MCX will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The domestic stock market opens for a brief window on Diwali each year, and this is known as the muhurat trading session. BSE has been running the session since 1957, while NSE began it in 1992.

In 2026, the stock market has a total of 16 holidays. Of these, 13 have already passed and three remain.

In April, the market was closed on two days. Good Friday fell on April 3 and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Trading was shut on May 1 for Maharashtra Day. Bakri Eid on May 28 kept the exchanges closed. Later, Muharram on June 26 meant no trading on BSE or NSE that day.

There were no holidays in July and August this year. September brought Ganesh Chaturthi, and no trading took place on the 14th. October 2 was a holiday for Gandhi Jayanti, and Dussehra kept the market shut on October 20.

The next holiday is on November 10, observed for Diwali or Balipratipada. After that, the market will remain closed on November 24 for Prakash Parv and on December 25 for Christmas.