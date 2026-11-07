Brookie Beauty LLC Announces Trestyler Launch And International Media Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookie Beauty LLC, the company behind the TreStyler 3-in-1 hair styling iron, has announced the upcoming November 15 launch of its product through its official website and Amazon, alongside plans for international media testing and a distribution partnership in Japan.







TreStyler combines three hair styling functions - straightening, crimping, and waving - within a single styling iron. Its signature Style Dial allows users to switch between three built-in plate configurations with a simple twist, eliminating the need to remove and replace plates or change between separate styling tools.

The product originated from an idea introduced in early 2023 by Brooke Bonanno, who was a senior in high school when Brookie Beauty LLC was established. has interest in beauty products and hair styling tools inspired the concept. Working with her father, Chris Bonanno, she envisioned a styling iron that could offer multiple plate options within one device.

As development progressed, Chris and Brooke brought Paul McGrath into the company as a partner. McGrath was selected for his extensive experience as an engineer, his background in product development, and his substantial experience working directly with factories and overseeing manufacturing processes. Having previously served as lead engineer at Tristar Products for more than a decade, McGrath contributed technical and manufacturing expertise to the development of TreStyler. His involvement helped bring together the product's original concept, engineering requirements, and factory production considerations.

"TreStyler started with Brooke's vision of creating one styling tool that could offer different options without requiring users to switch between multiple irons. Working together to develop that idea has been an important part of this journey, and we're pleased to bring the product to market," said Chris Bonanno, founder of Brookie Beauty LLC.

The resulting product incorporates the team's original concept into a single device featuring three styling options. The Style Dial is central to its design, providing a mechanism for changing between the straightening, crimping, and waving configurations.

Brookie Beauty's upcoming launch will be accompanied by an international media initiative. The company has produced a seven-and-a-half-minute commercial for international markets, with media testing scheduled to begin December 1 in Spain, Germany, and France.

The company has also confirmed a distribution partnership with a major distributor in Japan. Under the arrangement, the distributor is expected to manage media activities and online sales in the Japanese market, with initial activities planned for January 15, 2027.

The developments form part of the company's planned expansion beyond its initial U.S. market introduction, with international media testing and distribution activities included in its rollout schedule.

TreStyler's introduction brings together three commonly used hair styling functions in one device. By incorporating the functions of a hair straightener, hair crimper, and hair waver, the product's design centers on providing multiple styling configurations through its twist-to-change Style Dial.

The November 15 launch will make TreStyler available through Brookie Beauty's website and Amazon. Consumers interested in learning more about the product and its three styling configurations can visit the company's official website or its Amazon product listing.

About Brookie Beauty LLC

Brookie Beauty LLC is a beauty company founded by Chris Bonanno and his daughter, Brooke Bonanno. The company developed TreStyler, a 3-in-1 styling iron designed to provide straightening, crimping, and waving functions through its twist-to-change Style Dial. Its product development combines the founders' interests and experience with engineering expertise. Brookie Beauty is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.















CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Brookie Beauty LLC Contact Person: Chris Bonanno Email:... Phone: 914.907.8766 Country: United States Website: