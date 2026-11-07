Revanth Reddy Mocks KTR: Growing A Beard Does Not Make You A Leader

CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes KTR

Launchng a sharp political attack against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remarked that "simply growing a beard does not make you Revanth Reddy," likening political posturing without substance to a fox attempting to look like a tiger. Addressing a gathering in Vikarabad, the Chief Minister mocked KTR over his political demeanour and stated that mere imitation would not earn him the trust of the state's electorate.

"Just as a fox cannot become a tiger by trying to mimic its stripes, you cannot become a tiger by imitating one. Simply growing a beard does not make you Revanth Reddy. It took him 50 years to grow a beard. Who knows how many more years it will take for him to gain some wisdom?" CM Revanth Reddy said, according to a statement shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Asserting that public support cannot be regained without a genuine shift in political attitude, the Chief Minister added, "Until the leader changes the mindset, the people of Telangana will never trust [him]." The sparring between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS has intensified in Telangana over various regional and developmental issues, with leaders from both parties regularly trading barbs on governance and leadership.

Development Plans for Kodangal

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed that the development of the 'Rural Agri-Region Economy' (RARE) Industrial Hub in Kodangal would create large-scale employment opportunities in the region, his office said in a statement. Announcing that the radial road connecting Shamshabad to Kodangal would be completed by December 2027, the Chief Minister noted that the areas in proximity to airports offer excellent potential for industrial growth.

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