Yemen Urges Lebanon To Stop Hezbollah Support For Houthi Militias

Yemen Calls for Halt to Hezbollah-Houthi Collaboration

Yemen has called on the Lebanese government to initiate coordinated, decisive measures to halt Hezbollah's military assistance to the Houthi militia, while extending strong support for Beirut's sovereign authority over its territory and weapons. In a post shared on social media platform X, Yemen's Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba welcomed Lebanon's official stance upholding Yemen's territorial integrity, stressing that bilateral cooperation is now critical to dismantle the logistical and operational support provided by the Iran-aligned Lebanese group to Houthi fighters.

"We greatly appreciate the position of our brotherly Lebanon, at the leadership and government levels, in support of Yemen's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and in rejection of any military intervention in its internal affairs," Al-Zouba said.

Institutional Cooperation and Security Coordination

Calling for institutional follow-up between security and intelligence bodies of both nations, the Foreign Minister urged joint action to curb cross-border militant networks. "We affirm the importance of building on this position through coordination between the relevant authorities in our two countries to follow up on our government's announcement regarding the role of Hezbollah members in supporting the military operations of the terrorist Houthi militia, and to take joint measures to halt this support and prevent its recurrence," she noted.

Reaffirming reciprocal solidarity, Al-Zouba added, "We reaffirm Yemen's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, and for the Lebanese state's efforts to extend its authority over its entire territory and to retain exclusive control over weapons and decisions of war and peace. We also affirm our commitment to strengthening the fraternal relations between our two countries on the basis of mutual respect and in a manner that serves our shared interests."

Yemeni Allegations and Lebanese Response

The internationally recognised government of Yemen has repeatedly accused Hezbollah and its Iranian backers of providing ballistic missile expertise, combat drone training, and operational leadership to Houthi forces operating in the country. Al-Zouba's statement comes in response to that of the Lebanese Presidency, which on November 4, confirmed that President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to review the domestic and regional security situation ahead of a scheduled Cabinet session at the Grand Serail.

Following the high-level meeting, Prime Minister Salam issued a stern public declaration warning against dragging Lebanon into external military conflicts, affirming that decisions regarding warfare must remain solely within the purview of the state. "In the face of the risks of renewed war in the region, I reiterate the warning against the consequences of dragging Lebanon into any new futile adventure in service of foreign interests and thrusting it into confrontations it cannot afford to bear the repercussions of," Salam stated in an official release shared by the Lebanese Presidency.

Lebanese Prime Minister Condemns Rogue Elements

"The Lebanese have paid dearly-especially our people in the south-with their lives, livelihoods, and homes, and they have the right to live in security and to build their future away from the vortex of wars, displacement, and destruction. Protecting Lebanon is a national responsibility that requires prioritising its supreme interest above all else, and committing to the principle that decisions of war and peace lie exclusively in the hands of the state and its constitutional institutions. We will not accept that a fate not of their choosing be imposed on the Lebanese, or that their homeland be turned once again into an arena for others' conflicts; our duty is to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its people, and exert every effort to spare it a new war," the Prime Minister affirmed.

Crucially, Salam explicitly condemned rogue Lebanese armed elements for staging external military operations, specifically referencing the recent revelations made by the Yemeni government. "In this context, I strongly condemn and denounce any Lebanese elements or groups intervening in the internal affairs of our Arab brethren, particularly through any form of military activities that threaten the security and safety of their countries, the latest of which was announced by the sisterly Yemeni government," Salam stated. "These acts can only result in harm to Lebanon and the interests of its people. We are fully committed to respecting the sovereignty and security of our brethren, preventing harm to them, and we look forward to strengthening our relations with them and developing them on solid foundations of mutual trust," the Lebanese Prime Minister added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)