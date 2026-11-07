Russia Holds 385 Crimean Political Prisoners In Detention Human Rights Activist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Crimean Tatar Resource Center.

The figures were provided by Eskender Bariiev, Chairman of the Board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center and a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, at a press conference "Freedom of Religion Under Occupation: Persecution of Religious Communities in Crimea and the Occupied Territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, and How to Protect Those Unlawfully Imprisoned."

"Currently, 385 political prisoners are being held in places of detention. Among them are 116 defendants in the Hizb ut-Tahrir case and nine defendants in the Jehovah's Witnesses case. Of these political prisoners, 113 belong to the indigenous Crimean Tatar people," he said.

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Bariiev stated that over the years of occupation, Crimea had turned into a territory of fear, where the "authorities" use religion as an instrument of control, repression and assimilation.

He stressed that the occupiers continue to persecute lawyers, human rights defenders and journalists.

As Ukrinform reported, 20 Crimean journalists are being held in Russian prisons.

Photo: DIU