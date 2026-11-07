MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harry Hsu, CEO of The Icons, presented the Dual Ecology of Leadership Standing at The Icons Cambridge Leadership Forum on 23 October 2026. His framework examines how leaders earn public recognition and stakeholder trust as AI changes the way people find information and assess authority.









Harry Hsu, CEO of The Icons, presents the Dual Ecology of Leadership Standing at The Icons Cambridge Leadership Forum. (Image: The Icons)

The Icons held the forum at the David Attenborough Building, University of Cambridge, under the theme "Leadership in the Age of AI: Trust, Influence and Public Value". Hsu used the discussion to examine why professional ability and a strong record do not always translate into wider recognition or trusted leadership.

"Results do not automatically create public recognition, and public recognition does not automatically produce relational trust," Hsu said.

Hsu identifies two familiar problems. Some leaders have years of experience and the confidence of colleagues, but their contribution is poorly understood outside their own networks. Others have a prominent public profile that their work and relationships cannot yet support. His framework asks what each group needs to address.

The Dual Ecology of Leadership Standing

The Dual Ecology of Leadership Standing is a conceptual framework proposed by Harry Hsu, CEO of The Icons. It explains leadership standing through the interaction of public recognition and relational trust, described as the Recognition Ecology and the Relational Ecology.

The Recognition Ecology describes how a leader's identity, work and ideas are understood through media, search, AI systems, professional institutions and public debate. Its three elements are identity and positioning, evidence and validation, and agenda leadership. These cover what a leader stands for, the evidence supporting their claims and their contribution to the issues facing their field.

The Relational Ecology describes how leaders build trust through their dealings with people and organisations. Its three elements are stakeholder intelligence, accountable commitment and collaborative governance: understanding people's interests and concerns, keeping promises and taking responsibility, and finding ways for different groups to work together.









The Dual Ecology of Leadership Standing, developed by Harry Hsu, CEO of The Icons, links public recognition and relational trust through the Recognition Ecology and the Relational Ecology. (Image: The Icons)

Hsu argues that the two ecologies need to support one another. A public record can make a leader's work easier to understand, but stakeholders judge that record against their own experience. Recognition creates opportunities; whether those opportunities lead to lasting partnerships depends on trust and delivery.

A matrix for assessing leadership standing

Hsu's Dual Ecology Leadership Standing Matrix plots public recognition against relational trust. It describes four situations: leaders who are trusted but little known; leaders whose recognition and trust are aligned; those still building both; and those whose public profile has outpaced stakeholder confidence. Each calls for a different response, from documenting a contribution more clearly to addressing shortcomings in delivery.

Consistency matters across both ecologies, Hsu says. Leaders can change their judgement when new evidence emerges. The test is whether they explain those changes, retain clear principles and remain answerable for their decisions.

Hsu sees applications for business leaders, investors, scientists and other professionals, as well as people working in public life, international organisations, education, culture and technology. He argues that the purpose of leadership standing is to help people turn expertise into decisions and joint action that benefit others.

The measure of success, in his view, is what follows: who benefits from a decision, who bears its costs and whether the promised changes can be verified.

Media contact

Brand: The Icons

Contact: Media team

Email:...

Website: