Drapatyi, Zaits Visit Marine Corps Headquarters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"Together with the corps commander, Colonel Serhii Shatalov, and staff officers, they discussed the operational situation, enemy actions, the fulfillment of combat missions, and further strengthening of the units," the statement said.

It noted that the focus was on factors directly determining battlefield outcomes: resilient command and control, coordination between units, timely information exchange, enhanced combat capabilities, and the protection of service members' lives.

Zelensky: Ukraine expects results on air defense and energy at G7, UDCG and Coalition of the Willing

"Modern warfare leaves no room for operating in isolation. Success on the battlefield comes when commanders share a common understanding of their missions, units act in coordination, and decisions are implemented swiftly on the front line," the Ground Forces emphasized.

Following the visit, further priorities and tasks were identified to strengthen defenses in designated sectors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was preparing personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Photo: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Facebook