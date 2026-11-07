Trump Offers UFC Chief White House Press Secretary Job To Defend Against 'Lunatic Left'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Donald Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social, Ukrinform reports.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris," the White House chief wrote.

According to the U.S. president, these people are needed to "defend us against the Lunatic Left."

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"Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump added.

The athletes mentioned include Russian fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Americans Justin Gaethje and Daniel Cormier, Brazilian Amanda Nunes, and American Kayla Harrison (whom Trump mistakenly referred to as Harris).

Dana White is a longtime friend of Trump and openly supported him during his presidential campaigns.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in October, Trump dismissed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who had held the position for only a few days.

Photo: The White House