DIU's Prymary Unit Receives UAH 4.2M Worth Of Combat Drones From Donors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The operators of the Prymary special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine have received another batch of drones from donors," the statement said.

The drones were donated by the comedy troupe Veterans of the Space Forces, the Schmalgauzen theater and music ensemble, and ticketing platform Numotamo, as well as by listeners, viewers and supporters of Ukraine's creative industries who joined the important initiative.

"Under a joint charitable project with the Diana Podolianchuk Foundation, a batch of combat drones was purchased with the UAH 4.2 million raised. The Prymary operators will use them to destroy even more high-value targets of the Russian army," the DIU said.

As a token of appreciation to everyone who contributed, the Prymary drone operators wrote words of gratitude on the aircraft.

The Prymary special unit is one of the most technologically advanced in Ukraine. Its operators systematically hunt down and destroy key Russian military targets in temporarily occupied territories, including radar stations, surface-to-air missile systems, aircraft, naval vessels and other assets.

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As Ukrinform reported, more than UAH 1 million was raised for the DIU's Prymary special unit through ticket sales for cultural events on the Numotamo platform.