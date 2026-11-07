U.S. Military Disables Merchant Vessel In Gulf Of Oman
According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the incident occurred on November 7.
The command said the vessel's civilian crew repeatedly ignored warnings and made several attempts to breach the Iranian naval blockade.
" The vessel's civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and made several attempts to break through the Iranian naval blockade," the statement said.
According to CENTCOM, the strike was carried out using precision-guided munitions targeting the vessel's aft section.
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