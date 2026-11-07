Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

U.S. Military Disables Merchant Vessel In Gulf Of Oman


Date: 2026-11-07 06:16:05

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The U.S. military has disabled a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the incident occurred on November 7.

The command said the vessel's civilian crew repeatedly ignored warnings and made several attempts to breach the Iranian naval blockade.

" The vessel's civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and made several attempts to break through the Iranian naval blockade," the statement said.

According to CENTCOM, the strike was carried out using precision-guided munitions targeting the vessel's aft section.

MENAFN07112026000187011040ID1111930338


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search