Firefly Aerospace Selected As A Vendor For NASA's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firefly is scaling its flight-proven Blue Ghost lander to deliver heavier cargo and critical infrastructure in support of NASA's Moon Base and Artemis program







*Lunar sunset captured by Blue Ghost from the Moon with Earth and Venus on the horizon on March 16, 2025; Credit: Firefly Aerospace

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced it was onboarded as a vendor under NASA's $10 billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) 2 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, positioning the company to compete for and deliver task orders that will advance the Agency's scientific, exploration, and infrastructure objectives on the lunar surface over a 10-year ordering period.

Designed to increase the cadence of commercial deliveries to the Moon, NASA's CLPS 2 initiative is leveraging CLPS 1 successes with an emphasis on lander reliability, larger cargo landers, and the delivery of critical infrastructure required to establish and sustain a permanent Moon Base. Firefly's onboarding to CLPS 2 reflects the company's established track record in meeting NASA's program requirements as was demonstrated on Blue Ghost Mission 1 that successfully landed on the Moon and completed all mission objectives in March 2025.

"Blue Ghost Mission 1 proved Firefly can deliver on the Moon, and now CLPS 2 gives us the opportunity to do it again and again at greater scale," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "Every lesson we learned operating from Earth to the Moon is being folded into how we scale up our landers and deliver repeatable lunar access. As a partner that has already been to the Moon's surface and knows what it takes to succeed, our customers can count on us to deliver more complex lunar missions while reducing risks along the way."

Following its successful Moon landing, Firefly has won four additional missions under CLPS 1 as well as a contract to deliver NASA's MoonFall mission. The company is ramping up production of its Blue Ghost landers and Elytra orbiters in its newly expanded cleanroom that can accommodate up to 12 spacecraft.

Firefly is also scaling up the proven technologies into a larger lander architecture to meet growing demand for small to heavy payload delivery and hosting services on and around the Moon. The larger lander is designed to deliver significantly more lunar cargo, terrain vehicles, infrastructure, and power systems essential to a permanent human and robotic lunar presence. After acquiring SciTec and Space-ng, Firefly is further utilizing its proven AI software to enable advanced autonomous guidance and descent operations, along with enhanced on-orbit data processing for each mission.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful Moon landing. Firefly's launch, lunar, and orbital vehicles paired with its AI software and data processing capabilities support end-to-end missions across cislunar space, including payload delivery and maneuverability, space domain awareness, and missile warning and tracking. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration across the company's product lines. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's positioning, CLPS 2 objectives, operational ramp-up, market demand, AI capabilities, statements of Firefly's chief executive officer, and other statements regarding Firefly's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“enable,”“expand,”“help,”“may,”“pave,”“position,”“will,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“would,”“target”,“set,”“intends,”“support,” and“believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively, including the increasing technological complexity of our business, and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to deliver software on time or of a quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the inability to realize our backlog; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations; and other risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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