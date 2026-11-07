Firecracker Shop Explosion In Cuddalore Leaves Seven People Injured

Firecracker Shop Explosion in Cuddalore

At least seven people were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Panruti taluk of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, district administration officials said late Saturday evening. Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Rescue Services department, local police, and revenue officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Panruti Government Hospital for first aid and preliminary treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Cuddalore District Collector Cibi Aditya Senthilkumar said two of the injured persons are in critical condition with extensive burn injuries and are being shifted to Chennai for specialised care.

Details on the Incident

"An unfortunate incident occurred this evening at a firecracker shop in a village in Panruti taluk, leaving seven people injured. The fire department, police and revenue officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured persons were rushed to the Panruti Government Hospital (GH) for first aid," the District Collector said.

"Two of them sustained critical burn injuries covering more than 80 per cent of their bodies. We will be referring them to the Kilpauk Burns Unit in Chennai," the Collector added. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion and blaze. Further details are awaited.

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