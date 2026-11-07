Arjun Ram Meghwal Celebrates Diwali With BSF Troops In Bikaner Today

Union Minister Celebrates Diwali with BSF Personnel

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Rajasthan's Bikaner, extending festive greetings to soldiers stationed far from home. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, the Union Minister stated that sharing the festivities with the security forces makes them feel like one large family.

"It is a pleasure to celebrate Diwali with our soldiers, who are family to us. Since they are away from their loved ones, celebrating together makes it feel like one big family. My wishes to everyone," Meghwal said. The Minister exchanged festive greetings with the jawans, commending their unwavering vigilance, dedication, and service to the nation as they guard the borders during the festive season.

Defence Minister Visits Bagdogra Air Force Station

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Bagdogra Air Force Station and interacted with Air Warriors on the eve of Diwali, praising the Indian Air Force for its vigilance, operational capabilities and preparedness to safeguard the country's skies.

In a post on X, Singh said the Indian Air Force remained a pillar of vigilance, skill and readiness in protecting the nation.“Delighted to visit the Bagdogra Air Force Station today and interact with our brave Air Warriors on the eve of Diwali. The Indian Air Force stands as a formidable pillar of unwavering vigilance, immense skill, and steadfast readiness in safeguarding our nation's skies,” he wrote.

Addressing Modern Security Challenges

Highlighting the evolving security landscape, the Defence Minister said domain awareness and cyber resilience among Air Warriors were vital in addressing challenges such as asymmetric warfare, drone swarms and cyber attacks.

“In today's complex security landscape involving asymmetric warfare, drone swarms, and cyber attacks, our Air Warriors' domain awareness and cyber resilience remain vital in protecting the nation,” he said. (ANI)

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