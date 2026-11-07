MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Midterms, Peacemaking Abroad, Prosperity at Home

Washington, DC, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has released its in-depth report on Week 94 of President Trump's second term, the latest edition of America's Weekly Golden Chronicle. The weekly series has tracked the major accomplishments, developments and events of the administration since January 2025.

This week's edition is all about the Midterm Elections. The warnings to fraudsters and cheaters and the and the preparation of DoJ, the Anti-Fraud Task Force, HSTF-DHS-FBI-HSI-ICE, the Civil Rights Division and the Military to collect evidence for a coordinated criminal voter fraud surge initiative. It also lists the tip lines readers can use to report election fraud including President Trump's $1million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone cheating in any election.

Read the full report:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

Why are there so many investigations for fraud in the Midterms?How did the First Lady bring Russia and Ukraine to the table?Why is President Trump joking about the "Trump Reflecting Pool"?Where did 165,000 new jobs come from last month?What was the Learjet that crashed reportedly headed for Mar-a-Lago?How were illegal aliens hired as police officers, and what's being done about it?What did the FBI's cleared DNA backlog mean for unsolved cases?What did the Soros corruption investigation uncover?What promise did President Trump make about America's missing children?Who's out and who's in at the Department of War?What happened to the Million Dollar reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone committing voter or election fraud?

About ThinkCareBelieve

ThinkCareBelieve champions peace through understanding. Its mission is to build bridges between diverse communities by finding common ground, focusing on shared needs, and working together toward goals that benefit everyone.

Civic engagement is central to that mission. ThinkCareBelieve believes that an informed, active public is essential to justice, and that shining a light on important issues brings accountability. Greater transparency in government can lead to better policies and procedures, and to open, honest communication between Americans and the government that serves them.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle documents the major events and developments shaping the nation each week, offering readers a trusted reference, a practical resource, and a clear review of the news that matters.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog