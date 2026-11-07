Massive Fire Erupts At Hardware Store In Abohar Punjab Lakkar Mandi
Massive Fire Strikes Hardware Store in Punjab
A massive fire broke out at a hardware store in the Lakkar Mandi area of Abohar in Punjab, officials said here on Sunday. Upon receiving the alert, as many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze at 'Som Hardware'.
Cause and Response
According to preliminary assessment, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. Speaking to ANI, Abohar Fire Officer Barinder Singh said, "The fire broke out at Lakkar Mandi, Abohar. The cause of the fire might be a short circuit. Seven fire tenders have been deployed to bring the flames under control."
Firefighting operations are currently underway. Further details regarding any casualties or the extent of property damage are awaited.
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