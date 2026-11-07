Rusch Design Build Celebrates Three Wins At The 2026 BILD Alberta Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary renovation company recognized for excellence in residential design, craftsmanship, and home renovations

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rusch Design Build Ltd., a Calgary-based residential design-build renovation company, is celebrating three wins at the 2026 BILD Alberta Awards, recognizing excellence in residential renovation, design, and craftsmanship.

The BILD Alberta Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Alberta's residential construction industry, recognizing projects that demonstrate exceptional design, innovation, and construction quality.

"Winning three provincial awards is an incredible achievement for our team," said Oliver Brown, Owner of Rusch Design Build. "Every renovation presents unique challenges, and these awards recognize the planning, creativity, and craftsmanship that go into transforming our clients' homes."

Award-Winning Calgary Home Renovations

Among the company's award-winning projects is Oakmount Revival, an extensive whole-home renovation in Calgary's Oakridge community, which received the 2026 BILD Alberta Award for Home Renovation Over $600,000.

The project transformed an existing home through thoughtful space planning, architectural improvements, and contemporary interior design, creating a more functional living environment for the homeowners.

Rusch Design Build specializes in whole-home renovations, kitchens, bathrooms, main-floor transformations, and additions throughout Calgary and surrounding communities.

Through its integrated design-build process, the company combines design, budgeting, and construction management under one team, providing homeowners with a coordinated renovation experience and fixed-price construction contracts.

"These awards reflect the dedication of our designers, project managers, carpenters, and trade partners," Brown added. "We're grateful to our clients for trusting us with their homes."

About Rusch Design Build

Rusch Design Build Ltd. is an award-winning Calgary residential renovation company specializing in comprehensive home transformations. The company provides integrated design-build services, detailed pre-construction planning, and fixed-price renovation contracts.

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Media Contact

Rusch Design Build Ltd.

Oliver Brown, President

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

403-457-2950

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