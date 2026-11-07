Saltwater Moving Surpasses 400 Google Reviews With A 4.8-Star Rating

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The locally owned Charleston moving company credits its crews, clear communication, and 24/7 availability for its growing reputation across the Lowcountry.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saltwater Moving, a locally owned moving company based in North Charleston, South Carolina, has passed 400 Google reviews and holds an overall rating of 4.8 stars. The company says the milestone reflects years of steady work with families, renters, and businesses throughout the Charleston area, and shows how much local customers rely on reviews when choosing who to trust with their belongings.For many people planning a move, online reviews have become the first place they look. A moving company is handed nearly everything a household owns, often during one of the most stressful weeks of the year. Recent reviews give customers a real-world picture of how a company communicates, shows up, and handles problems when they come up. Reviews matter even more for newcomers to the Lowcountry, who often have no local referrals to lean on.“Every one of those reviews is a real person who let us into their home on a big day in their life,” said Josh Wright of Saltwater Moving.“We don't take that lightly. Reaching 400 reviews is great, but what matters more to us is that people keep saying the same things: the crew was on time, careful, and easy to work with.”The company points to a few consistent themes in its customer feedback. Customers often mention crews that arrive prepared, protect floors and furniture, and handle tight spaces carefully. Clear pricing and direct contact with the local team before and during the move also come up often, along with the ability to reach someone at any hour. Saltwater Moving is open 24/7, which the company says has made a difference for customers facing last-minute schedule changes, closing delays, or urgent moves.Charleston presents its own set of moving challenges, from narrow historic streets and older homes downtown to fast-growing suburbs and beach communities with limited access. The company believes that local experience is a big part of why customers leave positive feedback, since the same crews work these neighborhoods week after week.“A lot of our reviews mention a specific crew member by name, and that means a lot to the team,” said Rooke Crouch of Saltwater Moving.“We're a local company, and our reputation is built one move at a time. When someone takes a few minutes to write about their experience, it helps the next family feel confident choosing us.”Saltwater Moving offers a full range of moving services, including residential, commercial, and local moves throughout Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and the surrounding Lowcountry. The company says it plans to keep investing in crew training and customer communication as it grows.Residents planning an upcoming move can learn more about one of the highly rated movers in the Charleston area and request a free estimate online or by phone.About Saltwater MovingSaltwater Moving is a locally owned moving company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company serves homeowners, renters, and businesses across the Lowcountry and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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Saltwater Moving Surpasses 400 Google Reviews With a 4.8-Star Rating News Provided By Rotate Digital November 07, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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