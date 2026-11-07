Suvendu Adhikari Highlights Spiritual Significance of Kali Puja

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Kali Puja, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that Bengal is the land of Maa Kali, while urging citizens to support local artisans under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative and vowing to usher in peace, industrial growth, and employment across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kali Puja celebrations organised by the Uttarayana Club in Tamluk, the Chief Minister emphasised the deep cultural and religious roots of the festival in the region. "Alongside Diwali, the festival of lights, Kali Puja holds equal importance. Bengal is the land of Maa Kali, and the Sanatanis of Bengal are devotees of Maa Kali. I urge everyone to buy earthen lamps from local artisans, pushing forward the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' agenda," Adhikari said.

Vision for Economic Revival and Governance

Underlining his vision for the state's economic revival, Adhikari prayed for industrial development and large-scale employment creation for the youth. "May industries come to Bengal, businesses bloom, and new jobs be created. More government employment will be generated alongside private employment," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to law, order, and good governance, the Chief Minister asserted that the administration will eradicate corrupt practices and ensure tranquillity in the state. "Peace will prevail, and we will uproot the politics of extortion, cut-money, appeasement, and fear from Bengal," he affirmed.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that the state government would recruit 27,556 personnel, as approved by the Cabinet, and assured that the recruitment process would be conducted fairly and transparently, with further appointments planned across departments, including the Forest Department. (ANI)

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