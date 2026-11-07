Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Assures Farmers Of Support Amid Drought Crisis

Maharashtra Government Extends Support to Drought-Hit Farmers

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that at a time when the state is facing a natural calamity in the form of drought, the state government is standing firmly by the farmers. "Along with financial assistance, various schemes are being implemented to support those affected by the drought. Several more schemes will be introduced in the coming period, and all of us will have to face this natural calamity unitedly, " his office said in a release.

CM Devendra Fadnavis was addressing villagers after a prayer meeting organised by the Gurudev Seva Mandal in Lohari Savanga village of Nagpur district. The prayer meeting was held in the assembly hall on the premises of the Lohari Savanga Gram Panchayat. Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLAs Charansingh Thakur, Ashish Deshmukh and Dr Rajiv Potdar, former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vinayak Mahamuni and other senior officials were present along with Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Government Measures and Relief Schemes

While interacting with the villagers, CM Fadnavis said,“This has been a year of challenges. The rains remained elusive until the very end. As a result, crops were damaged and farmers suffered enormous losses. In some parts of the state, serious shortages of fodder and even drinking water have emerged.” He said that during this difficult period, the state government has stood firmly behind the farmers.“Some time ago, the government took the major decision of farm loan waivers and helped farmers get back on their feet. Lakhs of farmers benefited from the loan-waiver scheme. However, the drought situation has once again created a crisis for farmers. Therefore, the state government has now extended direct assistance to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that to enable farmers to celebrate Diwali, the government has deposited Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of around 1.5 crore farmers. "The process of depositing the money is still underway." He added that farmers' electricity bills have been waived, along with outstanding electricity bill arrears. "Several schemes have also been introduced to provide relief to the rural population, while more schemes will be implemented in the coming period," his office said.

Future Infrastructure and Community Support

“Water conservation works will be undertaken on a large scale. Efforts will also be made to address various issues, including people's health concerns,” the Chief Minister said. Chief Minister Fadnavis further said that he and his colleagues had come to the village with the objective of spending the Diwali festival in a manner that would give courage and reassurance to farmers facing difficulties.

Referring to the teachings of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, his Gramgeeta and his devotional songs, the Chief Minister said,“There is tremendous strength in Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj's bhajans. Even when a person is deeply distressed during difficult times, the thoughts of the Rashtrasant give him the strength to rise again. The teachings of Gramgeeta can make villages prosperous in every respect.” He added that the Rashtrasant's thoughts on what should be done during a drought are highly inspiring and provide clear direction.“May the thoughts of Gurudev also give all of us the strength to face this crisis,” Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

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