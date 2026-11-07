Stonehill Challenges Traditional Organizational Design As Companies Rethink How Work Gets Done

Stonehill is advancing a new approach to organizational design that challenges how companies structure teams, assign accountability, and manage performance.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stonehill, an award-winning strategy and innovation consulting firm, is advancing a new approach to organizational design that challenges how companies traditionally structure teams, assign accountability, and manage performance. As businesses navigate increasing complexity, rapid technological advancement, and pressure to improve operating efficiency, Stonehill believes traditional organizational design methods are no longer sufficient.

"Most companies approach organizational design by starting with the org chart. We believe that's backwards," said Doug Pace, Chief Executive Officer of Stonehill. "The starting point should be understanding how work gets done, how decisions are made, and where value is created. The organizational structure should be designed to support those activities - not the other way around."

Moving Beyond the Traditional Org Chart

Historically, organizational design initiatives have focused heavily on reporting relationships, management hierarchies, and departmental structures. While these elements remain important, Stonehill advocates a more integrated approach that connects organizational structure with business processes, decision rights, talent capabilities, and performance accountability.

The firm's methodology focuses on five critical dimensions:

. Organizational Structure: Optimizing management layers, spans of control, reporting relationships, and functional alignment.

. Business Processes: Redesigning workflows to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce duplication, and improve coordination.

. Roles and Accountability: Establishing clear responsibilities, decision rights, performance expectations, and ownership.

. Talent and Capabilities: Developing job architectures, competency frameworks, and career pathways aligned with business needs.

. Technology and AI Enablement: Identifying opportunities to integrate automation, artificial intelligence, and digital tools into how work is performed.

Together, these elements create an operating model designed to improve organizational agility, accountability, and performance.

The Growing Challenge of Organizational Complexity

As companies expand through acquisitions, geographic growth, and new product offerings, organizational structures frequently become more complicated. Additional management layers, overlapping responsibilities, inconsistent processes, and fragmented decision-making can create operational friction and limit growth. Stonehill's organizational design engagements address these challenges by evaluating how companies are structured and how their employees actually work.

The firm's work spans organizational assessments, management delayering, executive role design, process engineering, job architecture, and post-merger organizational integration.

"Complexity tends to accumulate inside organizations," Pace said. "New positions are created, processes are added, and management layers expand. Over time, companies can lose sight of how work should flow through the business. Our role is to help leadership teams simplify that complexity and create organizations that perform better."

Preparing Organizations for the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence introduces another fundamental challenge to traditional organizational design. As AI systems become capable of performing increasingly sophisticated analytical, administrative, and operational tasks, companies must reconsider how work is distributed among employees, technology, and automated systems. Stonehill sees AI as an opportunity to rethink the operating model rather than simply automate existing processes.

"AI isn't just another technology implementation. It has the potential to fundamentally change how organizations operate," Pace said. "Companies that simply insert AI into outdated structures may miss the larger opportunity. The real advantage comes from redesigning work around what people and technology can accomplish together."

Stonehill's approach emphasizes understanding business objectives, redesigning processes, establishing accountability, and then determining how technology can improve execution.

Organizational Design as a Competitive Advantage

Stonehill believes organizational effectiveness should be treated as an ongoing strategic capability rather than a periodic restructuring exercise. By connecting strategy, organizational structure, processes, talent, and technology, companies can create operating models capable of adapting to changing market conditions while maintaining clear accountability for performance.

"The goal isn't to create the perfect organizational chart," Pace said. "It's to create an organization that can execute strategy, make decisions quickly, adapt to change, and consistently deliver results."

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate their most complex and sensitive challenges, combining design thinking, business strategy, and advanced analytics to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Known for handling its clients' boldest ideas, Stonehill has facilitated billions of dollars in mergers and delivered solutions that have touched millions of lives. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.

Julie Stollings

Stonehill

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Stonehill Challenges Traditional Organizational Design as Companies Rethink How Work Gets Done News Provided By Stonehill November 07, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Manufacturing, Retail



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