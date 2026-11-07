Ronit Roy Reunites With Shweta Tiwari At Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali Bash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy, who is known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', 'Ugly' and several others, had a reunion with his 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' co-star Shweta Tiwari at a Diwali bash.

The actor also shared that he had to leave the event early due to his work commitments, as he has a working Diwali.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the event in which he can be seen having a gala time with his friends from the industry.

The party was hosted by television mogul Ektaa Kapoor, and saw the who's who of the industry making a bee-line. The pictures featured Manish Malhotra, Ektaa Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra, and her sister Shamita Shetty.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about his early exit from the event.

He wrote,“Zyada after wala huya nahin kyunki Jaldi nikalna Padaa. Kal subah early morning kaam hai! Haan Diwali ke din bhi. Achcha hai na....shubh din pe shubh Samay ka subh istemal. Chalo happy Diwali and good night (Not too much after party because I had to leave early. Early morning work tomorrow. Yes, even on Diwali. Isn't it good? Auspicious use of auspicious time on auspicious day. Happy Diwali and good night)”.

Earlier, the actor shared a note of appreciation for his wife Neelam Bose Roy. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video of a warrior being helped to climb a hill by his female partner.

The actor compared his wife to the female partner, and expressed his gratitude towards his wife for being with him.