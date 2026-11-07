Azerbaijan's Victory Day Commemorated In Mexico (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A commemorative event marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held in Mexico on November 7, 2026.

The day symbolizes the end of nearly 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico, the official ceremony took place at the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Park, located on the historic Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City's most prominent avenues. The park features a monument depicting a map of Azerbaijan.

The event served as a symbol of the strength of the Azerbaijani people and national pride.

During the ceremony, the Symphony Orchestra of the Mexican Navy performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Mexico. A wreath was also laid at the monument depicting the map of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and representatives of the Mexican public.

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