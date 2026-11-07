Prosecutor's Office Building Damaged In Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Andrii Tkachov said this, according to Ukrinform.

"The residential building in Solomianskyi district suffered the most damage. Many apartment buildings there were affected. One missile struck directly next to one of the residential buildings, which sustained the most severe damage. Windows, doors and other structural elements were also blown out in surrounding buildings. A kindergarten, a prosecutor's office and other buildings nearby were also damaged," he said.

Tkachov did not specify which prosecutor's office building had been damaged.

"In Desnianskyi district, the Northern Bridge was damaged. Assessment and recovery work is currently underway there. At present, the bridge is completely closed to traffic in both directions," the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Woman killed, others injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv region since morning

Asked about the situation with electricity, water supply and heating following the attacks, he said that energy workers had managed to stabilize the situation in Kyiv somewhat, so hourly power outage schedules were currently in effect.

"Meanwhile, voltage fluctuations and power outages also affect other systems, such as water supply. Pumping stations are currently operating, and pressure in the water supply network has stabilized. Water is still available in all districts," Tkachov noted.

As reported, on Saturday, three private houses were damaged in a Russian attack in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, while a warehouse caught fire in Obolonskyi district.