American Artist Bella Yanbo Huang Honored In Paris And Vienna As Art Triumphs Over Turmoil At Louvre Exhibition

Bella Yanbo Huang Receives Recognition at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris

Bella Yanbo Huang's Hand Painted Silk Stroll-One of the Longest Known at the Louvre

Mr. Sylvain Arquie, the Carrousel de Louvre Art Show organizer & the Global Arts Gallery Team

Global Discover Media and Global Arts Gallery present the award-winning artist at the Carrousel du Louvre, where her paintings - drew critical praise

- Bella Yanbo HuangPARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Discover Media and the Global Arts Gallery, supported by the Global Humanities Foundation, proudly presented American artist Bella Yanbo Huang at the international art exhibition held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, October 23–25, 2026. Huang was honored with an Award of Artistic Excellence in Paris - the same distinction she received in Vienna - presented by MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum, recognizing the exceptional quality, originality, and emotional power of her work.The Paris exhibition unfolded at a historic and turbulent moment. As some of the largest protests in the city's recent history swept the French capital - unrest so intense that the Louvre itself was forced to close its doors for a day - artists from all over the world made their way to Paris to present works in painting, sculpture, and multimedia. Their collective presence carried a message the whole city could feel: that beauty and art can triumph over tragedy, chaos, and turbulence, and can bring sunshine and happiness into the life of every individual.Huang's work was prominently displayed facing the entrance of the exhibition hall, among the very first images to greet the public, and it drew sustained attention and positive critical response throughout the three days of the show. The Paris certificate, following her Vienna honor, confirms Huang as one of the standout artists of this year's European exhibition season; her paintings are also featured in the Global Arts Gallery presentation at the MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum, Villa am Kaiserweg, in Austria.Two paintings anchored Huang's presentation in Paris and Vienna.Kiss the Nature - A woman's face emerges in profile from translucent washes of rose, aqua, and sage, one eye open and gazing outward with quiet intensity, crimson lips at the composition's center. From her hair and throat, the natural world quite literally grows: vines unfurl, blossoms open - a radiant golden flower blooms at her heart - and butterflies rise across a luminous white ground. Painted with the delicacy of ink and watercolor and the freedom of contemporary surrealism, the work dissolves the boundary between the human and the natural. Critics in Paris responded to its luminous tenderness and to the way it rewards patience: what first appears to be a portrait becomes, on longer looking, an entire ecosystem of feeling - a single face containing a spring garden.Wearing Water - Where Kiss the Nature is stillness, Wearing Water is movement and depth. A serene woman stands immersed in swirling currents of emerald, turquoise, and deep blue; the water is her gown, her veil, and her world. Roses spiral in the eddies around her, hummingbirds hover at her breast, and butterflies lift from the surface, while her calm, direct gaze holds the viewer above the turbulence. Built in rich, sculptural layers of paint, the canvas turns a flood into a garment of beauty. Reviewers noted its rare combination of turbulence and tranquility - a woman neither drowning in the waters of life nor escaping them, but wearing them with grace - and singled out its rose-filled currents as among the most memorable images of the exhibition.Taken together, the two paintings reveal the signature of Huang's art: the feminine figure as the meeting place of humanity and nature, rendered in flowing line and saturated, jewel-like color, with roots in both Eastern sensibility and Western expressive painting. Critics have described her language as a lyrical surrealism - dreamlike, yet precisely observed; decorative, yet carrying real emotional weight. In a season of exhibitions marked by anxiety, her work stood out for its opposite conviction: that serenity is not naïveté, and beauty is a form of strength.For Huang, that conviction is a way of living.“Art is my Life!” she declares. Painting, for her, is not a profession set apart from daily existence but existence itself: a daily practice of gratitude toward nature, and an offering of peace to everyone who stands before the canvas. It is this sincerity, as much as her technique, that audiences in Vienna and Paris responded to.“Bella's work stops people at the door-literally,” said Rose Hong, Founder and Executive Director of the Global Art Gallery and Global Discover TV.“At a moment when Paris was filled with turmoil, her art reminded every visitor why we gather around beauty. As I have long believed, art and beauty become the medicinal to life's pain and suffering.”Huang is also an accomplished educator, devoted to nurturing creativity in the next generation and to the belief that art belongs to everyone. The Global Humanities Foundation, through Global Discover TV and the Global Arts Gallery, connects nations through culture - showcasing artists on the world's great stages and building bridges of understanding through art, media, and diplomacy.About Bella Yanbo HuangBella Yanbo Huang is an award-winning American artist whose paintings have been exhibited at the ArtExpo New York, Kennedy Center, internationally, including in Vienna, at the MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum in Austria, and in Paris at the Carrousel du Louvre, and honored with Award of Excellence Certificates. Her works - among them Kiss the Nature and Wearing Water - unite the human figure and the natural world in a lyrical, dreamlike style. She is also an accomplished educator. Artist inquiries:... ·About Global Arts Gallery and Global Discover MediaBoth entities are the flagship multimedia platforms of the Global Humanities Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working at the intersection of diplomacy, culture, and international storytelling -“Connecting Nations, Promoting Culture, Inspiring Global Partnerships.” The Global Arts Gallery presents artists from around the world at leading international exhibitions and art fairs.

Rose Hong

Global Discover Media

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American Artist Bella Yanbo Huang Honored in Paris and Vienna as Art Triumphs Over Turmoil at Louvre Exhibition News Provided By Global Dragon TV November 07, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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