Taiwan's Semiconductor Expertise Finds A New Market In Beauty Technology

(Right to Left): Franckie Béchereau, Director of COSMETIC 360; Silvia Manzoni, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor at MF Fashion (France/Milan); Judy Li, Founder and CEO of JUBILEE Biomedical; and Vintz Kuo-lun Huang, Brand Ambassador of JUBILEE Biomedical.

Taiwanese biomedical company JUBILEE Biomedical has adapted key technologies used in TSMC's semiconductor chip manufacturing processes for skincare applications

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taiwan's semiconductor industry has earned global recognition for its precision engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Its technological expertise is now expanding into beauty and biomedical applications, creating new opportunities in the global skincare market.

The 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting highlighted advances in skin aging, hair and nail health, fungal infections, and emerging dermatological treatments. Discussions also examined new diagnostic technologies, treatment resistance, and medical devices, reflecting growing demand for innovation in skin health.

Taiwanese biomedical company JUBILEE Biomedical has adapted key technologies used in TSMC 's semiconductor chip manufacturing processes for skincare applications. Combined with its proprietary energy control technology, JUBI Plasma brings semiconductor-grade precision to safe, controlled cold plasma technology for everyday skin care.

Semiconductor Precision Enters Skincare

JUBILEE Biomedical has developed JUBI Plasma, a skincare device powered by its proprietary eSIP® cold plasma technology. Drawing on Taiwan's semiconductor engineering expertise, the device operates below 40°C and provides a non-invasive approach to skincare.

JUBI Plasma is designed to address nine skincare concerns, including blemish-prone skin, dullness, enlarged pores, fine lines, and facial contours. It also incorporates a 24K pure gold sonic micro-vibration probe for facial massage and skincare product application.

The company has filed multiple patent applications in the United States covering plasma-based technologies. Its U.S. intellectual property portfolio includes an issued patent for a plasma device designed for skin or nail applications, strengthening its position in advanced biomedical engineering.

The technology recently gained international recognition when JUBI Plasma won the Brands & Retail category at the 2026 COSMETIC 360 Awards in Paris, an event featuring approximately 260 exhibitors from more than 20 countries.

U.S. Partnerships in Focus

As the beauty industry places greater emphasis on skin longevity, professional skincare, and home-use devices, JUBILEE Biomedical is exploring opportunities to expand its international distribution network.

The company welcomes inquiries from U.S. beauty distributors, aesthetic clinics, medical spas, and professional skincare providers interested in exploring cold plasma technology and potential business partnerships.

Its expansion highlights how Taiwan's advanced engineering capabilities could support innovation in the global beauty technology market.



Sammy Lin

JUBILEE Biomedical

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